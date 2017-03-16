Five things you need to know today

Coast Guard tries to pinpoint helicopter’s faint black box signalAs an extensive search continues for three missing Irish Coast Guard helicopter crew off the Mayo coast, efforts will continue to pinpoint the signal from the black box recorder which was detected on Wednesday.

The “faint chirp” was picked up in some 40m of water about 50-60m from Blackrock, marked by an 83-metre high lighthouse, 13km west of Blacksod.

Enda Kenny rejects Farage claim he should apologise to Trump

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has rejected a claim by former Ukip leader Nigel Farage that he should apologise to US president Donald Trump for calling him a racist.

Mr Kenny, who is due to meet the president at the White House on Thursday, denied Mr Farage’s claim he had said “vile things” about Mr Trump.

Hawaii judge halts Trump’s new travel ban

A US federal judge in Hawaii dealt another legal blow to US president Donald Trump on Wednesday, issuing an emergency halt to his revised travel ban just hours before it was set to go into effect early on Thursday.

US district judge Derrick Watson put an emergency stop on Mr Trump’s executive order, which aimed to temporarily bar entry to the United States of most refugees as well as travellers from six Muslim-majority countries.

Baby aged 10 weeks in hospital with critical head injuries

A 10-week-old baby girl from Co Louth is in a critical condition in hospital having sustained unexplained life-threatening head injuries.

Gardaí are trying to establish if the child somehow fell and suffered the injuries or if she met with foul play.

Councils’ travel bills to New York exceed ¤100,000

More than 50 county council representatives are travelling to New York for St Patrick’s Day at a cost of more than €100,000.

Representatives from all but four counties will be travelling, with Meath County Council sending the largest delegation of six.