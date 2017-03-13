Five things you need to know today

1. Fianna Fáil working on plan for united Ireland

Fianna Fáil is to publish a 12-point plan within months to strengthen economic, political and educational links between the Republic and Northern Ireland, which could help prepare the way for unification of the island.

Party leader Micheál Martin says he believes Irish unity is possible in his lifetime but that serious work needs to be done to prepare for such a prospect.

In an interview with The Irish Times, Mr Martin outlined the details of a white paper on reunification he will publish in the coming months.

2. ‘Possible interference’ with birth certs at Tuam and Cork homes

Possible interference with birth and death certification at mother and baby homes in Tuam, Co Galway, and in Cork was highlighted as requiring further investigation in official HSE correspondence over four years ago.

A draft briefing paper for senior HSE management in October 2012, marked strictly confidential, noted that deaths recorded at the Bessboro mother and baby home in Cork dropped “dramatically” in 1950 with the introduction of adoption legislation.

“This...may point to babies being identified for adoption, principally to the USA, but have been recorded as infant deaths in Ireland and notified to the parents accordingly,” it said.

3. Children increasingly over five starting primary school

Parents are increasingly waiting until their children turn five before starting primary school, new figures show.

The introduction and expansion of the free preschool year is a key factor behind the older age profile of junior infants, say experts.

The shift in starting ages means postprimary students in future years will increasingly be 19 or even 20 years of age when they complete their Leaving Cert.

4. More Syrian children killed in 2016 than in any other year

More children were killed in the Syrian conflict in 2016 than in any previous year of the war since records began, Unicef figures show.

ADVERTISEMENT

At least 652 children died last year - more than a third of whom were in or near a school - research from the children’s charity shows.

More than 850 children were recruited to fight in the conflict in 2016 - over double the number recruited the year before.

5. Drones to be used in crackdown on illegal dumping

Minister for the Environment Denis Naughten will on Monday announce a plan to use drones in a new crackdown on illegal dumping in rural and disadvantaged areas.

Fly-tipping and illegal dumping is getting significantly worse in many parts of the country, spurred by resistance to pay-by-weight rules favoured by waste companies.

Illegal dumping is now a major issue, and this year the Department of the Environment is expected to spend close to €10 million on enforcement action.