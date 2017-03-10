Five things you need to know today

1. Christian Brothers ‘withdrew’ offer to give up land worth €127m

An offer from the Christian Brothers to transfer land worth €127 million to the State as part of its contribution towards redress for people abused in institutions it ran was “withdrawn”, according to a report from the Comptroller and Auditor General.

The offer was made in 2009 in response to the Ryan report, which detailed decades of abuse suffered by children in institutions run by religious orders.

In total, €353 million in cash and property was offered by 18 congregations. Approximately one-third of this was to come from the Christian Brothers.

2. US giant Legg Mason to set up fund firm in Dublin after Brexit

Legg Mason, the global investment firm with more than $710 billion (€670 billion) of assets under management, plans to set up a fund management company in Dublin to maintain access to investors in the European Union after Brexit.

“The firm has a management company in the UK and will have one in Dublin to allow us flexibility to serve clients, as needed,” a spokeswoman for the US group told The Irish Times. “As the outline of Brexit becomes clearer, we are well-positioned to respond as needed to ensure we are ready to serve our clients.”

The spokeswoman declined to say how many jobs would be involved. Legg Mason has a range of Irish domiciled and regulated bonds and equities funds, but the management company, under which the funds can be marketed around the EU, is based in the UK.

3. Reopening of Stepaside Garda station set to be announced

Minister for Transport Shane Ross will be granted one of his main demands for entering government, with the reopening of a Garda station in his constituency set to be announced within weeks.

The Independent TD pushed for the reopening of Stepaside Garda station in the Dublin Rathdown constituency. A review of all closed stations was included in the government deal he concluded with Fine Gael.

Such is Mr Ross’s anticipation of the decision that he has prepared leaflets, understood to include pictures of him in the surrounding housing estates, welcoming the station’s reopening .

4. Dublin pub Jack Nealon’s set to close after a century

Staff of Jack Nealon’s, the well-known Dublin pub in business for more than a century, have reacted with shock at the upcoming closure of the bar at the direction of its North American vulture fund owner.

Vincent Waters, who owns the lease on the Capel Street pub, told staff on Monday night that the bar is to close on April 17th.

He was informed by the investment firm, which purchased the debt on the property, that they wish to take back control of the building and do not wish to continue operating it as a public house.

5. Jogger struck in Coolock hit-and-run incident dies

A jogger struck by a van in a hit-and-run incident in Dublin on Wednesday night has died in hospital.

Karl Robertson (28), was hit by a white Renault Megane van while jogging on Hazelwood Drive in Coolock at about 9.45pm on Wednesday.

Mr Robertson was taken to hospital after the collision but died in Beaumont Hospital last night.