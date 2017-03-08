Five things you need to know today

1. An Post warns it cannot meet wage bill next month

An Post has told the Government it will face cash-flow difficulties next month unless it can immediately increase the price of stamps.

Ministers say the company will be unable to meet its €10 million-a-week wage bill in April unless it receives an immediate cash injection through increasing the price of stamps.

An Post chief executive David McRedmond told The Irish Times last night that a “price increase is an essential measure for the company”.

2. Katherine Zappone seeks AG advice on abortion Bill

Minister for Children Katherine Zappone was told by four of her women Cabinet colleagues that an abortion Bill she sought more time to examine would help abusive partners rather than pregnant women.

The Cabinet has once again disagreed on an Opposition abortion Bill with Ms Zappone seeking further advice from the Attorney General on the proposal from the Anti-Austerity Alliance-People Before Profit and Green Party.

The Bill, due to be voted on on Thursday, seeks to change a section of the Protection of Life During Pregnancy Act. It would alter the punishment for someone found guilty of the destruction of an unborn life from a “fine or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 14 years, or both” to “a fine of not more than €1”.

3. ‘Tuam people shouldn’t feel guilty ... it’s a national issue’

Tuam band the Saw Doctors made reference to the State’s attitude to unintended pregnancy in the lyrics of their song Everyday.

The Bon Secours mother and babies home had been closed for 35 years when Leo Moran and Davy Carton wrote it, but Moran has never viewed attitudes to women as being particular to their town.

“The same goes for now with the mother and baby homes commission – this is a national issue, and it just so happens that Tuam’s name is out there,” he said while taking a break from rehearsals in Headford. “I don’t think people in Tuam should feel guilty or ashamed, because what occurred out the road in the home reflected Irish society in general at that that time.”

4. Four universities attain top 100 rank for various subjects

Four Irish universities have taken top-100 positions for at least one subject in the latest world university rankings.

The leading performance for any one subject in Ireland was achieved by University College Dublin (UCD), which rose two places to 29th position for veterinary science.

Further top 50 positions were taken by Trinity College Dublin, ranked 36th for the study of nursing, and, by UCD, which rose to 45th position for English language and literature.

5. Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael consider levy for wasting water

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are nearing a compromise on the future of water charges that would involve a levy being imposed on householders who waste water.

The Oireachtas committee examining the future of the charges considered a draft report yesterday which outlined the options open to its 20 members. The main point of contention remains whether householders should pay a charge or face a fine if they are found to abuse their supply.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are close to agreeing on the introduction of a levy homeowners would face for exceeding what is deemed normal usage of water. The proposal is also contained in the draft report of the committee and is supported by its chairman, Senator Pádraig Ó Céidigh.