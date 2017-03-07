Five things you need to know today

1. Government may expand mother and baby homes inquiryThe Government is considering expanding the scope of the inquiry into mother and baby homes to include a far greater number of institutions than initially planned.

Government sources said the prospect of expanding the Commission of Investigation is being examined in light of public concern since confirmation last week that the remains of a “significant” number of babies and infants up to three years of age were found on the site of the former mother and baby home in Tuam, Co Galway.

2. Fine Gael agrees to examine legislation on water wastage

A deal on the future of water charges may be close as Fine Gael has agreed to examine existing legislation to penalise householders who waste water.

The 20-member Oireachtas committee on water charges will meet today as members remain at odds over the introduction of a charge for excessive use of water.

3. Trump signs order introducing revised travel banUS president Donald Trump signed a revised executive order temporarily banning immigration from six Muslim-majority countries on Monday as the White House vowed to pursue its hardline stance on immigration.

Five weeks after Mr Trump’s original travel ban sparked domestic protests and international outrage, the US president signed a modified order, removing Iraq from the ban and exempting citizens who already have the legal right to live in the US.

4. Apple Pay contactless service launches in Ireland

Apple Pay has launched in Ireland, more than two years after it first hit the market.

The contactless payment service can be used with more recent Apple products to pay for items in-store, online or through apps.

5. Kim Jong-nam: Malaysia, North Korea in tit-for-tat exit bansNorth Korea said it was banning Malaysians from leaving the country as its diplomatic battle escalated over the poisoning death of Kim Jong-nam, the North Korean leader’s estranged half brother.

Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak said the travel ban was tantamount to hostage-taking and said his country would immediately respond in kind by banning North Koreans from leaving Malaysia.