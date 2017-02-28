Five things you need to know today

1. ‘Grace’ abuse inquiries say four other cases must be examined

Inquiries into alleged sexual and physical abuse suffered by an intellectually disabled woman at a southeast foster home have recommended the cases of four others who were cared for in the same home be examined.

These include the case of a man who alleges he was locked in a cupboard by the family.

Two reports into the case of “Grace”, an intellectually disabled woman who remained in the care of the foster family for more than 20 years despite allegations of serious sexual abuse, will be published on Tuesday.

2. JP McManus loses US tax case over backgammon match

Limerick racehorse owner and gambler JP McManus has lost a US legal action to recover $5.2 million (€4.9 million) in tax withheld from his winnings on a three-day backgammon match.

The Washington DC-based US court of federal claims rejected his claim for a refund on the money deducted from $17.4 million in gambling proceeds won from American billionaire Alec Gores in what Mr McManus’s lawyers called a “serious” match involving the board game in California in 2012.

3. Dáil committee to urge refund for those who paid water charges

A full refund for people who paid their water charges is to be recommended by the Dáil committee that is examining the future of water service funding in the State.

The group of 20 TDs is to meet on Tuesday and on Wednesday to agree the contents of its final report, which is to be sent to the Dáil in time for a vote on its findings on March 13th.

It is understood that consensus has been reached on a number of issues, including returning money to those who paid their bills.

4. Paddy Lyons was tied up by burglar, gardaí say

Gardaí believe a 90-year-old found dead in his isolated farmhouse had been targeted by a burglar who tied him up and robbed him 24 hours earlier.

Detectives believe Paddy Lyons was targeted after the burglar learned from a woman who used to visit the elderly bachelor on a regular basis that he kept cash in the house in Ballysaggart near Lismore, Co Waterford.

News that Mr Lyons may have been dead for up to 24 hours before he was found came as gardaí arrested a man in his 20s in Waterford for questioning.

5. Irish child cancer death rates among the lowest in Europe

Death rates for child cancers are tumbling as treatment options and survival rates improve, according to a new report.

The incidence of rare childhood cancers continues to increase, according to the National Cancer Registry, but this is due to population increases and better testing.

Irish death rates are now among the lowest in Europe, though incidence of the disease and survival rates are close to the average.

Fewer than 25 children aged under 15 have died from cancer each year since the 1990s, compared to 50-60 from the 1950s to the 1970s.

And finally: For Donald Trump, good news is bad news

Journalists must learn how to cope with a government narrative of danger and decline, writes Fintan O’Toole.