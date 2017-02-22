Five things you need to know today

1. Man dies following assault at Cork filling station

Gardaí in north Cork have begun an investigation following the death of a man in an assault at a filling station in Fermoy late on Tuesday night.

It is understood that the man, believed to be Eastern European, died after being attacked by another man with a baseball bat at about 11pm.

The assault happened at a truck stop at the back of Amber Oil filling station on the Dublin road.

A man was arrested at the scene and is being held at Fermoy garda station.

2. Revenue warns taxpayers of offshore asset clampdown

Revenue is sending out letters to almost 500,000 taxpayers ahead of a deadline for disclosing assets held offshore.

Under recently enhanced co-operation designed to clamp down on international tax evasion, the Revenue is getting access to records held on Irish-based taxpayers by tax authorities in other countries.

And while the primary focus was to catch and/or deter large-scale tax evaders, the new rules could impact anyone with a bank account in another jurisdiction or an inherited property that is being rented out for part of the year.

3. No Fine Gael challenge to Kenny if he quits after US trip

Fine Gael TDs have said they will not table a motion of no-confidence in the Taoiseach if he gives a firm indication he will step down soon after his return from the US.

Enda Kenny will on Wednesday evening address his parliamentary party, where he will give enough of a hint that it will be clear that he will stand down soon after next month’s meeting with US president Donald Trump.

“There’ll be a bit of reading between the lines, but politicians are good at that,” said one source.

4. Trump administration announces new immigration measures

The Trump administration has issued new immigration guidelines which could affect up to 11 million illegal immigrants in the US, including an estimated 50,000 undocumented Irish.

The US department of homeland security on Tuesday announced plans to hire up to 10,000 extra immigration enforcement staff and 5,000 more border control officers, in a move intended to tighten up existing rules on illegal immigration and speed up deportations.

Under the new plans, any immigrant living in the US illegally who has been charged or convicted of any crime – and even those suspected of a crime – will be an enforcement priority.

5. Ross drink-driving crackdown to be blocked by Fianna Fáil

Fianna Fáil is to block plans by Minister for Transport Shane Ross to automatically disqualify drivers found under the influence of alcohol.

Mr Ross has received Cabinet approval to proceed with legislation to replace current penalties for drink-driving with an outright ban.

However, Fianna Fáil’s spokesman on transport, Robert Troy, said his party would not support such measures.

Mr Troy said the Minister had not produced any evidence to support the proposals.

“Minister Ross is being lazy in my opinion. There is nothing to suggest such a road safety measure will be effective or will save lives.”

And finally: Fine Gael not the only ones to engage in inept political heaves

We live in frightening times..... That means enough of the silliness, the cute hoorism and the heckling, writes Kathy Sheridan.