Five things you need to know today

1. Bogus marriages in Republic linked to asylum claims

More than half of all marriages in the Republic between men from outside the EU and non-Irish EU women in recent years are believed by gardaí to have been shams.

The rates of such marriages have fallen so much since the Garda-led Operation Vantage began 18 months ago that senior officers now believe the abuse of the system was much more widespread than previously suspected.

http://iti.ms/2j3Od6n

2. Foxrock residents commissioned survey to protest nursing home

Residents opposed to the development of a “supersized” nursing home in Foxrock commissioned an Ipsos/MRBI poll to gauge the level of public sentiment.

The poll, carried out by Ipsos/MRBI, found 96 per cent of respondents felt the three-storey home was inappropriate to its proposed location on Brighton Road.

http://iti.ms/2kh10iu

3. Apollo House’s demolition put on hold following objections

The planned demolition of Apollo House in Dublin has been put on hold. This follows objectors to the demolition and redevelopment of the 1960s office block lodging appeals with An Bord Pleanála against the decision by Dublin City Council to give the plan the go-ahead.

Over Christmas and the new year, the focus on the homeless crisis centred on Apollo House after it was occupied by housing activists and homeless people in a campaign fronted among others by singer Glen Hansard and movie director Jim Sheridan.

http://iti.ms/2j3BQHp

4. Trump to authorise construction of US-Mexico border wall

Donald Trump is beginning tough action on immigration, starting with steps to build his proposed wall along the US-Mexico border, administration officials have said.

The president is also expected to target so-called sanctuary cities and is reviewing proposals that would restrict the flow of refugees to the United States.

http://iti.ms/2kh9mqt

5. Fine Gael offers compromise on Stardust investigation

ADVERTISEMENT

Fine Gael has committed to establishing a commission of investigation into the Stardust tragedy if an independent person finds any new evidence in the case.

The Cabinet is split on whether to establish a statutory inquiry into the 1981 nightclub blaze which killed 48 people. In a proposed compromise to the Independent Alliance, Fine Gael has said it will appoint someone to examine any new information.

If there is anything discovered that may assist, it has committed to a statutory inquiry.

http://iti.ms/2j3BRLy