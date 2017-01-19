Five things you need to know today

Bus Éireann plan could spark major transport dispute

The country is facing a potentially major industrial dispute across bus

and rail services in the State-owned transport sector over a radical survival plan for Bus Éireann.

Unions last night claimed that cuts to premium payments, overtime rates and other allowances proposed as part of the new management plan could lead to a 25 per cent reduction in earnings for staff.

However, the firm argued that its financial position was unsustainable and that, without decisive action to tackle its cost base and inefficiencies, it would go out of business.The company has also signalled that its plan could involve redundancies or lay-offs.

http://iti.ms/2jNVS5w



2. Gardaí identify suspects in Lucan murder

Gardaí have identified suspects for the murder of Neil Reilly (36) who was killed in a group attack yesterday, during which a machete was used.

A BMW sports utility vehicle believed to have been used by the killers has also been seized and was undergoing forensic examination last night.

It was one of two vehicles used by a group of at least four men to pursue Mr Reilly’s Mazda across west Dublin after he had been involved in shooting at a house there at about 4am yesterday.

The Irish Times understands gardaí have made contact with the suspects, through a third party, and that their arrests are imminent.

http://iti.ms/2iE2YfT

3. Over 3,000 patients on waiting lists to be treated privately

More than 3,000 patients who have been waiting over 18 months for day-case treatment are to be given appointments from next month under a new initiative to clear waiting lists.

The patients, who include people waiting for cataract and other minor surgeries, dental extractions and treatment of skin lesions, will receive their treatment in private hospitals.

Appointments will begin in April and it is hoped to clear the inpatient and daycase waiting list of anyone waiting longer than 18 months by June.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the end of last year, 1,700 patients were on the list for this length of time.

http://iti.ms/2iE7JG4

4. Enda Kenny and Michael Noonan to reassure investors at Davos

Taoiseach Enda Kenny and Minister for Finance Michael Noonan will seek to secure Ireland’s position as a global investment location when they meet dozens of current and prospective investors in Davos.

Mr Kenny and Mr Noonan and are due to hold a series of bilateral meetings with senior figures in the banking, telecommunications and pharmaceutical world on the fringes of the World Economic Forum.

With Ireland facing unprecedented challenges to its economic model due to potential changes in US tax policy and concern over the impact on Ireland of Brexit, Mr Kenny and Mr Noonan will face a challenging task.

http://iti.ms/2jOdZbd

5. Ireland’s bees face disaster following mild winter

The mild winter weather has encouraged bees across Ireland to start foraging in mid-January, but this early activity could prove disastrous for hives in the event of a cold snap, an expert has warned.

The bees’ confusion over whether it is time to come alive is easy to understand, given spring is nowadays arriving three weeks earlier than it did 50 years ago.

Bees may be tricked into breeding too early, but the hive could be killed if a cold snap hits, said Prof John Breen, an expert in bee ecology retired from University of Limerick.

http://iti.ms/2jO0Qzb

And finally: We must beware Julian Assange’s opportunism

The WikiLeaks founder misrepresents facts amid plans for Chelsea Manning’s release, writes Karlin Lillington.

http://iti.ms/2iE99jS