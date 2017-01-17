Five things you need to know today

1. Governments urge calm, respectful election campaign in North

The British and Irish governments have appealed to all political parties to fight a calm and respectful election campaign in Northern Ireland after Assembly elections were fixed for Thursday, March 2nd.

Dublin and London are concerned that during the lengthy campaign of more than six weeks, relations between the DUP and Sinn Féin could deteriorate to such an extent it could be difficult to restore the Northern Executive afterwards.

http://iti.ms/2ju8vVg

2. Theresa May to signal hard Brexit in keynote speech

Theresa May will make clear on Tuesday that Britain will make a clean break from the European Union after Brexit, effectively shutting the door on continued membership of the single market and the customs union.

In a speech to foreign diplomats in London, the prime minister will say she wants a new partnership “between an independent, self-governing, global Britain” and the EU.

http://iti.ms/2iBeQub

3. Public service staff may receive early €1,000 pay rise

Tens of thousands of staff in the public service are set to receive an early pay rise of €1,000 per annum under measures being considered by the Government.

The increase was due to be paid to public servants next September under the terms of the Lansdowne Road agreement.

http://iti.ms/2ju0FLu

4. Two pedestrians die after crash near Ardee in Co Louth

Two women have died after being struck by a car while crossing the road near Ardee, Co Louth.

The incident occurred at about 6.30pm on Monday on the main N2 Dublin to Derry road at Hunterstown, north of Collon and near Ardee, gardaí said. The road remains closed and diversions are in place.

http://iti.ms/2iBf44o

5. Dublin council under fire over new housing list figures

Thousands of people in need of housing may have been removed from Dublin City Council’s social housing waiting list for failing to return council questionnaires.

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of applicants on the council’s housing waiting list has fallen by almost 3,500 in just one year, according to figures to be presented to councillors on Tuesday.

http://iti.ms/2juiJVY