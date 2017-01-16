Five things you need to know today

1. Border tariff fears as UK edges towards hard Brexit

Fears that Britain will leave the European Union’s customs union, raising the prospect of tariffs on goods moving across the Border, have intensified in Dublin following leaks of British prime minister Theresa May’s forthcoming major speech on her government’s Brexit plans.

Mrs May will say Britain is prepared to leave both the single market and the EU’s customs union – which allows for the free movement of goods only – but will seek a “bespoke” deal that will include elements of both, according to reports in London yesterday.

2. NI Assembly members expect election to be called today

Northern Ireland Assembly members will gather at Stormont on Monday in the firm expectation that by teatime the Northern Secretary James Brokenshire will have called Assembly elections.

The first item of business today is the appointment of a First Minister and Deputy First Minister. However, Sinn Féin has insisted it will not be nominating anyone to replace Martin McGuinness who resigned last Monday in protest at DUP leader Arlene Foster’s refusal to stand aside over the “cash for ash” renewable heat incentive (RHI) crisis.

3. HSE paid project consultant almost €130,000 last year

The Health Service Executive paid a consultant €18,500 for each of three day-long seminars for staff in Limerick last year, to help them bring values such as “care, compassion, trust and learning to life in the health services across the midwest”.

The figures have emerged after an “unprecedented” trolley crisis at University Hospital Limerick earlier this month, when there were 60 patients on trolleys in the emergency department and on general wards. On January 3rd, a total of 16 ambulances queued outside the emergency department waiting to load and unload patients.

4. At least 30 dead after cargo plane crashes in Kyrgyzstan

A Turkish cargo jet crashed near Kyrgyzstan’s Manas airport on Monday, killing at least 30 people, most of them residents of a village struck by the Boeing 747 as it tried to land in dense fog, officials said.

According to the airport administration, the plane was supposed to make a stopover at Manas, near the capital city Bishkek, on its way from Hong Kong to Istanbul. It crashed when trying to land in poor visibility at 7.31am (1.31am Irish time).

5. Bruton set to pledge end of ‘baptism barrier’ in schools

Minister for Education Richard Bruton will today announce plans to remove the baptism barrier from schools to ensure children from non-religious backgrounds are not discriminated against in school admission policies.

He will say he believes it is unfair that publicly funded religious schools are able to give preference to children of their own religion ahead of those of no religion who may live closer to the school.

