Five things you need to know today

1. Woman arrested after sudden death of baby boy in Co Mayo

A woman in her 20s has been arrested in Co Mayo after the sudden death of a four-month-old baby boy.

Gardaí are investigating the unexplained death after an incident at a house in Bohola, Co Mayo, on December 28th.

The baby was taken to Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar and later removed to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin where he was pronounced dead on the 1st January 2017.

http://iti.ms/2j9XOHs

2. Snow alert: Drivers urged to take caution as cold snap hits

Drivers have been urged to take caution on roads on Thursday morning as a snow and ice weather warning comes into effect across the country.

Roads are wet in many parts but no ice has been reported so far, according to AA Roadwatch.

Gardaí have advised drivers to slow down as visibility might be reduced, use dipped headlights, manoeuvre gently and leave extra distance between vehicles.

http://iti.ms/2j9PtDu

3. Governments not hopeful of avoiding Assembly elections

A last-ditch round of meetings will take place in Belfast on Thursday between Northern Ireland’s political parties, Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan and Northern Secretary James Brokenshire in a bid to avert Stormont Assembly elections.

However, both the Irish and British governments believe there is little realistic chance elections can be avoided, according to senior figures in both administrations.

http://iti.ms/2iiYqq8

4. Trump turns on media and spy agencies over Russia dossier

Donald Trump engaged reporters in a combative and chaotic first press conference as US president-elect, admitting that Russia may have been behind election computer hacking and trashing the media and “sick” opponents for spreading “fake news” about his personal life.

Mr Trump’s first formal encounter with the media in 167 days – and his first since July when he encouraged Russian hackers to find Hillary Clinton’s missing emails – was a stormy affair.

http://iti.ms/2j9WJPI

5.Universities owed thousands in unpaid fees and charges

Irish universities are facing an added financial challenge due to unpaid fees, fines and student charges, records show.

More than €560,000 is owed to the State’s seven universities and DIT, Ireland’s largest institute of technology, in library rental and late return fees alone, according to documents obtained by The Irish Times.

They are also owed outstanding debt of more than €1.3 million in Student Contribution Charges.

http://iti.ms/2iiU5mO