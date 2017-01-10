Five things you need to know today

1. Architect of modern Ireland TK Whitaker dies aged 100

Ireland’s most revered public servant TK Whitaker has died. The man regarded as the architect of modern Ireland died on Monday a month after his 100th birthday on December 8th.

Author of the document he called “Economic Development”, he offered a blueprint for the economic regeneration of a stagnant economy through the end of protectionism and the introduction of free trade.

http://iti.ms/2ibe2vQ

2. McGuinness exit plunges North’s politics into crisis

The Northern political process has been plunged into crisis after Martin McGuinness resigned as deputy first minister.

A visibly frail and ill Mr McGuinness announced his resignation at Stormont Castle yesterday afternoon, a move that under the joint terms of the office also necessitated DUP leader Arlene Foster ceasing to act as First Minister, although she will still have some minor non-executive functions.

http://iti.ms/2iYHOrP

3. State losing up to €350m a year to vulture funds, says TD

Independent TD Stephen Donnelly, who exposed the massive tax avoidance by so-called vulture funds last year, has said he accepts that the Government has sought to close down tax loopholes but that the exchequer will still lose out on hundreds of millions of euros every year in untaxed profits.

Mr Donnelly, who has been advised, he says, by a number of people working in the industry, outlined last year how international investors – including so-called “vulture funds” who bought up distressed debt in Ireland – were avoiding any tax on Irish property investments through a series of specially created corporate structures designed to exploit loopholes in the tax code.

http://iti.ms/2iYHwB8

4. Trump set to make son-in-law Jared Kushner senior adviser

US president-elect Donald Trump will name his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as a senior adviser in his White House, a transition official said on Monday, a potentially thorny choice in the face of anti-nepotism law.

The new position for Mr Kushner had been anticipated, but it was unclear what his role would be. Unlike Cabinet positions, the post would not require Senate confirmation.

http://iti.ms/2ib30GX

5. Government to establish commission over injury awards

The Government is to establish a new commission headed by a former High Court judge to carry out international comparisons of Ireland’s personal injury awards in a bid to force down premiums.

Thirty-three recommendations will be made to the Cabinet today in a report produced by a group set up last year under the charge of Minister of State Eoghan Murphy.

http://iti.ms/2iYKs0O