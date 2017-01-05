Five things you need to know today

1. Record tax take likely to add to public pay deal pressure

The Government may face fresh pressure to increase public spending this year, as new figures show the State’s finances were boosted by a record tax take of €47.9 billion in 2016.

The figure comes as the Department of Public Expenditure prepares to begin talks this month with trade unions on public-sector pay against the backdrop of a Labour Court recommendation of a €50 million pay award for gardaí, which sparked fury from other unions who want similar terms to be afforded to their members.

http://iti.ms/2iDoobG

2. Government spending on consultancy services to rise

Spending by most Government departments on consultancy services, value-for-money reviews, agency services, advertising and publicity are set to rise this year, according to revised estimates for the public service.

According to a breakdown of budgets for 2017, the cost of running the Civil Service, which staffs the central Government departments, is scheduled to rise by 5 per cent this year to just over €2.2 billion, with pay costs increasing by 4 per cent since last year.

However, spending under a series of headings shows much greater increases. Payments for “agency services” will rise 43 per cent over last year’s figure to €137 million for 2017.

http://iti.ms/2iGBuTy

3. No pause in warming of oceans, new studies warn

New studies have revealed there has been no pause in the warming of the world’s oceans, which have continued to heat up relentlessly for the past 75 years.

A number of earlier studies suggested there had been a “hiatus” in ocean warming, although it could not easily be explained.

However, this view has been overturned by studies released on Wednesday night that confirm ocean temperatures have gone up steadily due to climate change and there has been no pause.

The research findings from the universities of York and California Berkeley were published by the journal Science Advances.

http://iti.ms/2iGFrri

4. Government survival in doubt if Fianna Fáil gains in polls, says Fine Gael’s Regina Doherty

The survival of the Government will be in doubt if Fianna Fáil opens up a greater opinion poll lead over Fine Gael, Government chief whip Regina Doherty has said.

Ms Doherty said there would be “no reason” for Fianna Fáil to stick to the confidence and supply agreement for its three-year duration if the party’s popularity continues to improve.

Fine Gael, she suggested should be concerned if the gap between the two parties stretches to five points. The most recent Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll from December had Fianna Fáil on 30 per cent and Fine Gael on 27 per cent.

http://iti.ms/2iDyxVU

5. ‘Chemsex’ drug raises concern about health and consent

Last month, a survey of 486 men who attended the Gay Men’s Health Clinic (GMHC) on Baggot Street in Dublin found that 27 per cent had taken GHB – more commonly referred to as G – an industrial solvent often used for cleaning alloy wheels which has been found to enhance sexual pleasure.

The survey also found men had taken, though less commonly, cocaine, ketamine, crystal meth or mephedrone (a drug which used to be freely available in head shops).

The findings suggested that men who engage in chemsex may be at higher risk of STIs. However, it does not show that drug use is the only cause of rising infection rates.

http://iti.ms/2iGExLl

And finally: Regina Doherty, the woman who keeps Fine Gael in line without being nasty

Fiach Kelly interviews the Government Chief Whip who says she has “a way of getting what I want without falling out with people”.

http://iti.ms/2iDwMbf