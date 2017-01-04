Five things you need to know today

1. Irish officials seek to secure Common Travel Area

The sudden resignation of Britain’s most senior diplomat in Brussels has raised fears among politicians and officials in Dublin that a hard Brexit is increasingly likely.

Sir Ivan Rogers, Britain’s ambassador to the EU, resigned yesterday amid divisions with Downing Street over Britain’s approach to forthcoming negotiations on the UK’s departure from the EU.

http://iti.ms/2iyoDEL

2. Councils rejected over 2,000 Nama homes for social housing

Local authorities rejected more than 1,000 homes offered by Nama for social housing because of a lack of demand for housing in their areas.

Of more than 6,600 houses and apartments offered by Nama, some 16 per cent were turned down by city and county councils because there was “no demand” for social housing.

http://iti.ms/2iC6l3y

3. Doctors warn ‘quick-fix’ detox plans could be unhealthy

Doctors have warned about potential health risks of popular New Year’s “detox” programmes after people had severe reactions to them.

In one instance, reported by the British Medical Journal (BMJ), a woman (47) developed a potentially life-threatening complication.

http://iti.ms/2iC33gB

4. Number of patients on trolleys set to increase even further

The number of patients staying on trolleys in Irish hospitals is expected to increase, having reached a new record high yesterday.

Figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) showed 612 patients were admitted for care and left on trolleys throughout the country.

http://iti.ms/2iyrmye

5. More than 130 inmates escape in Philippines jailbreak

More than 130 inmates escaped after suspected Muslim rebels attacked a jail in the southern Philippines.

Dozens of gunmen stormed the North Cotabato District Jail in Kidapawan, in Cotabato Province, before dawn on Wednesday.

http://iti.ms/2iyku3K