Five things you need to know today

Aleppo: Evacuations delayed but ceasefire gives survivors hope: Civilian and opposition evacuations from beseiged east Aleppo have reportedly been delayed despite a deal between both sides.

An agreement was agreed to evacuate civilians and opposition fighters from the besieged eastern districts of the city, a senior Turkish official and rebel officials have told the Guardian.

Fianna Fáil to force changes to Simon Coveney’s rent control plan: Minister for Housing Simon Coveney will be forced to make changes to his rental strategy in order to have it passed by the Oireachtas this week.

Fianna Fáil has objected to aspects of Mr Coveney’s plan, which includes rent restrictions in Dublin and Cork city and is due to come into effect in the new year.

Ireland’s Muslims more educated than general population: Muslims in Ireland are better educated on average than non-Muslims, according to new research.

Ireland was one of few exceptions in Europe with Muslims completing an average of 11.8 years of schooling, or a year more than non-Muslims, the Religion and Education Around the World report by the Washington-based Pew Research Centre found.

Norwegian Air International could face off with Aer Lingus: Norwegian Air International (NAI) is considering launching services between the Republic and Hartford, Connecticut in the US, which would put it in competition with Aer Lingus.

Washington recently gave the airline, an Irish-based subsidiary of Norwegian Air Shuttle, permission to fly to the US, paving the way for flights from Cork and Shannon to Boston and New York.

Trump, Bowie and the Euros top the list of Ireland’s most Googled: What is a hung Dail? How do I register to vote? What is a Pokemon? And how on earth do I catch one?

These were some of the queries Irish people typed most frequently into Google in 2016, according to the internet search giant, which has released its annual list of trending topics.

