Five things you need to know today

1. Private schools tighten grip on top university places

Pupils from private schools are tightening their grip on places in high-points third-level courses, despite millions of euro being spent on programmes to widen access to higher education.

Some 20 of the top 25 schools which send the highest proportion of students to high-points courses are fee-paying, according to figures published in The Irish Times today.

http://iti.ms/2hacL89

2. Matteo Renzi delays exit as EU calms nerves

Italy’s Matteo Renzi will remain as prime minister until the country’s 2017 budget has been approved, as the political and economic ramifications of Sunday’s referendum defeat reverberated across the continent yesterday.

Following a meeting with President Sergio Mattarella in Rome, Mr Renzi agreed to delay his resignation to ensure parliamentary approval of the country’s budget, a process that could be completed as early as Friday.

http://iti.ms/2hadpT2

3. Speed limit of 30km/h approved by Dublin City Council

Plans to cut speed limits to 30km/h on residential streets throughout Dublin city and suburbs have been approved by the city council, despite opposition from motorist lobby group AA Ireland.

The lower limits will be introduced on a phased basis from next year. The 30km/h limit will apply on almost all roads and streets as far as the council’s boundary with the four other Dublin local authorities, excluding “arterial” roads.

http://iti.ms/2gKtQIV

4. Religion cited as influencing low breastfeeding rates

Ireland’s low breastfeeding rates may be the result of the country’s strong Catholic heritage, a new international study suggests.

Developed countries with higher proportions of Protestants tend to have higher rates of breastfeeding, according to the research published in the BMJ Global Health journal.

Even within countries, including Ireland, breastfeeding rates are higher in areas where the proportion of Catholics is lower, researchers have found.

Ireland has the lowest breastfeeding rates in the world, with barely half of all women having ever tried it, compared to up to 90 per cent in other developed nations.

http://iti.ms/2gKuDtn

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Child abuse victim bankrupts attacker over compensation

A woman awarded compensation of €21,000 over childhood sexual abuse has bankrupted her assailant, in what is believed to be the first case of its kind in Ireland.

At the High Court, Ms Justice Caroline Costello made an order declaring the assailant, who is from Co Derry but is now living in Co Donegal, a bankrupt. He had failed to pay compensation awarded by the High Court in Northern Ireland, and legal costs of €43,000 incurred by his victim.

He will now have to relinquish control of all of his assets, including his home if he owns it, to the official assignee in bankruptcy, Chris Lehane.

http://iti.ms/2haboGC

And finally: Tax U-turns make eejits of compliant citizens

Time and again, those of us who pay property and water taxes are made to feel like fools, writes Fintan O’Toole.

http://iti.ms/2ha9pSu