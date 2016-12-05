Five things you need to know today

1. Italy Matteo Renzi, an ambitious politician with a clear vision or a Rolex-wearing fat cat? The Italian PM turned the weekend’s constitutional referendum into a vote on his leadership. The people said No and now he is gone.

2. New Priory apartments could be empty for Christmas

Sales of “New Priory” apartments must be approved by Dublin city councillors on Monday if the new owners are to be in their homes by Christmas, council officials have said.

3.Gardaí consider Kinahan-Hutch link to Lucan murder

Gardaí are investigating whether the murder of criminal Mark Desmond in Dublin on Friday night may be linked to the Hutch-Kinahan drug feud.

4.Mary Lou McDonald repeats ambition to be Sinn Féin leader

Whether she wants to admit it or not, Mary Lou McDonald is on the verge of becoming the next leader of Sinn Féin. The deputy leader has spent years in the shadow of the party’s president, Gerry Adams, but even he knows his era is drawing to a close.

5. How John Gilligan’s sneer was wiped from his face

Three years on from his release from prison, it can be said with certainty that John Gilligan’s efforts to retake his place in the underworld have ended in abject failure. He is reduced to living on the charity of family members and is shunned or hated by the new, younger kings of the crime scene he used to rule.

And finally, Ireland’s oldest person, Sarah Clancy, remembers the Titanic and was five-years old when Roger Casement visited her school in Connemara.

