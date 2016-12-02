Five things you need to know today

1. School delayed reporting alleged sexual assault for four days

The Dublin boarding school where a 13-year-old boy last week allegedly suffered a serious sexual assault with a hockey stick delayed reporting it to the authorities for four days, despite being told by lawyers to do so immediately.

The incident is alleged to have happened in a dormitory at the Church of Ireland-governed King’s Hospital school in Palmerstown on Thursday night last week.

http://iti.ms/2gTbNwX

2. Kenny plays down chance of further Apple tax revelations

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has said he does not expect any further damaging revelations about Ireland’s tax arrangements with Apple when the European Commission publishes the full version of its €13 billion tax ruling in the coming weeks.

Speaking after meeting Apple’s chief executive Tim Cook in Cupertino, California, Mr Kenny said he had no knowledge of what was likely to be contained in the final report on the ruling against Ireland, which is due within the next two to three weeks.

http://iti.ms/2gtf8pC

3. Pat Hickey set to return home as Olympic body puts up bail money

Pat Hickey, the former president of the Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI), is expected to return home shortly after an international Olympic body put up the €410,000 bail required for him to leave Brazil.

The bail bond has been paid by the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC).

http://iti.ms/2gTdTgg

4. Commuters face freezing fog as temperatures drop to -5

Commuters face freezing fog and icy roads this morning as temperatures dropped to minus 5 across the country overnight.

Met Éireann has warned of poor driving conditions as two weather warnings remain in place.

http://iti.ms/2gTbOkl

5. ‘Fawlty Towers’ actor Andrew Sachs dies aged 86

Comic actor Andrew Sachs, best known for playing Spanish waiter Manuel in Fawlty Towers, has died aged 86.

The German-born performer was said to have struggled with vascular dementia for four years before his death at a care home and was buried on Thursday, according to reports.

http://iti.ms/2gtmedI

And finally. . . Liam Toland: Scrums manna from heaven in the search for bonus points

All changed this week, changed utterly as the beautiful old championship warhorse is to introduce a bonus points system in the Six Nations.

This is such an exciting move but changes everything. The culture of our championship has evolved over a century and is based in outscoring the opposition – 3-0 if needs be , but now that may not suffice.

What a prospect we have in store.

http://iti.ms/2gtiTLw