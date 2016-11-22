Five things you need to know today

1. At least six children die in Tennessee school bus crash

A bus carrying elementary students home from school in Chattanooga, Tennessee, crashed on Monday afternoon, killing at least six children and sending nearly two dozen to a hospital with injuries, authorities said.

The driver, identified as Johnthony Walker (24) was taken into custody and faces five counts of vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment and reckless driving charges, USA Today reported. It was not immediately possible to verify the report independently.

2. Nóirín O’Sullivan broke rules with Gmail use on Garda business

The Garda Commissioner Noirín O’Sullivan broke Garda rules when she used a Gmail address for dealing with Garda business.

Ms O’Sullivan confirmed reports she had used a Gmail account for Garda business, explaining in a statement that restrictions on size and storage on the Garda email system meant that she “occasionally” used a Gmail address, raising concerns about security.

3. Trump says quitting trade deal, tackling visa abuses to be priorities

US President-elect Donald Trump released a video on Monday laying out actions he will take on his first day in office including directing the Department of Labor “to investigate all abuses of visa programmes that undercut the American worker” and withdrawing the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

Mr Trump also said he would issue a rule cutting government regulations and cancel some restrictions on energy production, including shale oil and gas and coal.

4. Fianna Fáil declines to rule out return of water charges

Fianna Fáil has said it cannot rule out supporting the return of water charges if an independent expert commission proposes such a move.

The commission is due to report on November 30th and there is a widespread expectation a charging regime with generous allowances will be proposed.

5. Tsunami warning lifted after earthquake hits near Fukushima

Tsunami warnings have been lifted after a powerful earthquake rocked northern Japan early on Tuesday, briefly disrupting cooling functions at a nuclear plant.

The magnitude 6.9 earthquake generated a small tsunami that hit the same Fukushima region devastated by a 2011 quake, tsunami and nuclear disaster.

And finally. . . Fiona Reddan explains five things you need to do in your 20s and 30s if you don’t want to be broke in your 60s.

