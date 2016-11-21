Five things you need to know today

1. State’s top judge denounces ‘inaccurate’ criticism of judiciary

The State’s top judge has criticised “inaccurate discussion and misrepresentation” in relation to judicial reform in remarks that appear to be directed at the Minister for Transport, Sport and Tourism, Shane Ross.

Addressing the National Judges Conference at the weekend, the Chief Justice, Susan Denham, said it was a fundamental principle that each of the three pillars of State – the legislature, the executive and the judiciary – “owes respect to the other”.

http://iti.ms/2eVZWl2

2. Nicolas Sarkozy knocked out of French presidential primary

The former president of France, Nicolas Sarkozy admitted defeat in the Les Républicains primary on Sunday, saying “I did not manage to convince a majority of French people.”

The former prime minister, François Fillon was heading for a landslide victory in the first round, with Alain Juppé, also a former prime minister, coming in a distant second, according to results from 9,036 of 10,228 polling stations at 11.15 pm.

http://iti.ms/2eVUKxW

3. Gardaí seek witnesses after woman dies in van accident

Gardaí in Galway have appealed for witnesses after a young woman died in a freak accident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The woman in her early 20s died after falling from a van when the back doors of the vehicle opened as it was turning at a junction near Moycullen, about 10km west of Galway city.

http://iti.ms/2gc9FSj

4. Schools to be forced to provide performance updates to parents

Schools will be obliged to provide performance updates to parents and students for the first time under a new legally enforceable charter.

The measure is contained in a new Education (Parent and Student Charter) Bill due to be published over the coming weeks.

http://iti.ms/2eVSQ01

5. Irish women to sue over alleged talcum powder link to cancer

At least 20 Irish women are planning to sue consumer multinational Johnson & Johnson over an alleged link between their ovarian cancer and use of the company’s talcum powder.

Solicitors representing the women plan to issue proceedings early in the New Year though a decision about going ahead with a full case will not be made until the results of litigation in the US are known.

http://iti.ms/2eVW2bW

And finally. . . Fr Brendan Hoban: Ireland’s last priests are a lost tribe

“When I was ordained 43 years ago, I was 25 and my parish priest (PP) was 70. I imagined that when I was his age, my circumstances would be like his but clearly that safe, secure, confident clerical world that we inhabited has imploded completely.”

http://iti.ms/2gc4hhT