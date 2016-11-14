Five things you need to know today

1. Donald Trump says he will deport or jail up to three million immigrants

US president-elect Donald Trump says he will deport or imprison up to three million undocumented immigrants when he takes office next year.

Mr Trump said the authorities would round up undocumented immigrants with criminal records – a group he estimated at between two and three million people – but would later “make a determination” on those, including thousands of Irish, who were undocumented but had an otherwise clean record.

http://iti.ms/2ewnSeI

2. New Zealand hit by second powerful earthquake

A second earthquake measuring 6.2 in magnitude has hit New Zealand just hours after an initial quake left two people dead.

The second quake hit at about 1.45 pm local time (00.45 Irish time) and rattled the South Pacific country, fraying nerves in an area where memories of a deadly 2011 quake are still fresh.

The initial 7.8 magnitude earthquake pummelled central New Zealand early on Sunday, killing at least two people, damaging roads and buildings and setting off hundreds of strong aftershocks.

http://iti.ms/2f7IwOJ

3. UK ministers criticised over Brexit stance and expectations

Government Ministers have privately criticised leading UK ministers, including Boris Johnson, in briefings to colleagues on Britain’s exit from the European Union.

A confidential Brexit memo also outlines the approach Ireland must take to building alliances to ensure that Britain maintains as close ties as possible to the EU.

The memo, seen by The Irish Times, identifies France and other Mediterranean countries, as those most likely to be comfortable with a so-called hard Brexit.

http://iti.ms/2ews3Y4

4. ‘Knowledge test’ for taxi drivers under review

Should those applying for a taxi licence here undergo an English language test? That is among a range of questions posed by the regulatory body for taxis, the National Transport Authority, as part of a review it is conducting of licensing drivers to work in the industry. Other questions include whether there should be a geography test and if a programme of continuous learning or professional development be a condition of renewing a licence.

ADVERTISEMENT

http://iti.ms/2f7PNxT

5. Number living in direct provision over five years halves to 600

The number of people in direct provision in Ireland for more than five years has halved to just over 600 since last year.

However there are still 4,301 people living in these circumstances, including 2,611 who have been in direct provision for between one and five years.

The figure of 4,301 also includes 400 people who have permission to remain in the State and “are in transit to independent living”, according to Minister of State for Justice David Stanton.

The latest figures come as the State confirmed it will take in 200 children from the migrant camp in Calais.

http://iti.ms/2ewsyS2

And finally: Why Obama couldn’t get the US to elect Clinton

In trying to get Hillary Clinton over the line, the US president forgot why voters chose him in 2008, writes Maureen Dowd.

http://iti.ms/2f7HIcD