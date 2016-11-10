Five things you need to know today

1. Trump invites Taoiseach to White House

US president-elect Donald Trump has invited Taoiseach Enda Kenny to the White House for St Patrick’s Day in 2017.

Mr Kenny spoke to Mr Trump on the phone for 10 minutes following the Republican’s win in the 2016 US presidential election on Wednesday.

Mr Kenny congratulated Mr Trump on his victory and “both men committed to working together to the mutual benefit of Ireland and the United States,” according to a spokeswoman for the Taoiseach

http://iti.ms/2elG3Uw

2. ‘Not my president’: Anti-Trump protesters take to streets of US

Demonstrators marched in cities across the United States on Wednesday to protest against Republican Donald Trump’s surprise presidential election win, blasting his controversial campaign rhetoric about immigrants, Muslims and other groups.

People are protesting in New York; Oakland, California (where people have set off fireworks and thrown objects at police in riot gear); downtown Chicago; Philadelphia; Boston; Portland, Oregon and Austin, Texas.

“I’m just really terrified about what is happening in this country,” said 22-year-old Adriana Rizzo in Chicago, who was holding a sign that read: “Enjoy your rights while you can.”

http://iti.ms/2eVpZoD

3. ASTI warns of strikes next month if deal is not struck

Members of the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) executive committee have warned strike action in schools may resume if a significant deal is not struck by the end of this month.

Representatives of the union and the Department of Education attended initial talks on Wednesday with the Teachers’ Conciliation Council, an arbitration body, to explore possibilities to end the industrial relations disputes which closed many schools this week.

http://iti.ms/2elJlqD

4. Kevin Mallon complains to Rio court over passport delay

Ticket agent Kevin Mallon – who was arrested on the eve of the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and one of 10 people charged last month in relation to ticket-touting allegations – has complained that the Brazilian courts are taking too long to give him back his passport.

His legal team has complained to a court in Rio de Janeiro about undue delays in processing his application – which, if granted, would mean that he could return to Ireland to await his trial, if it goes ahead.

http://iti.ms/2eVlk69

5. Simon Harris pledges to take action on medicinal cannabis

Minister for Health Simon Harris has promised the mother of an ill child that he will take action on the use of cannabis for medicinal purposes in January.

The Minister made the promise to Vera Twomey whose six-year-old daughter, Ava Barry, has a catastrophic form of epilepsy, but is now almost seizure-free after she started taking two doses of cannabis oil a day.

Ava suffers from Dravet syndrome and needed around-the-clock care before she started taking cannabidiol oil earlier this month.

Ms Twomey is calling for a change to Irish law to allow for cannabis to be used for medicinal purposes.

http://iti.ms/2eVnYIS

And finally, Donald Trump is ‘the male president of the United States’

Anne Enright writes that never in a million years could you imagine a female politician behaving like Trump

http://iti.ms/2elJA4Y

