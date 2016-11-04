Five things you need to know today

1. Garda strike called off as Labour Court proposes new pay deal

A nationwide Garda strike scheduled to take place on Friday has been deferred.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) and the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) both suspended their planned industrial action following recommendations on pay issued by the Labour Court on Thursday night.

The Government is expected to accept the proposals set out by the Labour Court for Garda pay, although they are likely to cost significantly more than the €30 million package of measures rejected by the GRA earlier this week.

2. One in five knows someone who exaggerated claim, says insurer

One in five people knows somebody who has exaggerated an insurance claim and 15 per cent are aware of someone who has falsified information, according to a new survey.

The vast majority in Ireland believe insurance scams feed directly into rising premium costs, the research, by insurer AIG, has found.

It shows that 78 per cent of respondents believe average whiplash awards of €15,000 are too much, with suggested alternatives averaging at just €3,631.

3. Surprise at timing of Pat Hickey’s legal threat against OCI

If the timing of Pat Hickey’s injunction threat against the Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI) isn’t surprising enough, then the nature of it certainly is.

From the moment Hickey stepped aside as president of the OCI pending the outcome of the various inquiries into his alleged involvement in the Rio Olympic ticket-touting scandal he has claimed there was “no substantive proof of any wrongdoing on my part”.

Only now Hickey has threatened legal action against his own executive committee of the OCI to prevent them from proceeding with this inquiry, being carried out independently by Grant Thornton, into the mishandling of the ticketing arrangements.

4. Wetherspoon to open in former Dublin homeless hostel

British pub chain JD Wetherspoon has been granted permission by Dublin City Council to open a hotel and bar complex in a former homeless hostel on Camden Street.

The council has, however, raised concerns about the company’s plans for another branch on Lower Abbey Street, which would involve the amalgamation two historic buildings, one of which is a protected structure.

Wetherspoon bought Camden Hall, the State’s largest homeless hostel, two years ago. It planned a €4 million conversion of the building, along with several adjoining mid-19th century houses, into a 98-room hotel with a bar and restaurant.

5. Delays on Luas green line following technical fault

Luas green line passengers have been warned of delays this morning following a technical fault.

At 6am the Luas operator tweeted that there were no trams between Sandyford and Bridesglen on the Green line due to technical fault .

One hour later the operator said while services had resumed, delays were expected for the next hour.

