Five things you need to know today

1. Garda strike now more likely as GRA rejects offer

The country now seems set to face its first ever strike by gardaí on Friday following the rejection of revised pay proposals by their main representative body last night.

The central executive of the Garda Representative Association (GRA) unanimously opposed a new offer put forward by the Department of Justice following several days of talks facilitated by officials of the Workplace Relations Commission.

http://iti.ms/2euuiqN

2. Dumping: CCTV to monitor Dublin and Wicklow hills

CCTV cameras with night vision are to be introduced in the Dublin and Wicklow mountains to help combat the rise in illegal dumping.

The move is to be overseen by the Protecting Uplands and Rural Environments (Pure) Project, a group which has removed almost 3,000 tonnes of litter from the area in the last 10 years.

http://iti.ms/2dXzN56

3. Clinton campaign blasts FBI’s ‘jaw-dropping double standards’

The Clinton campaign blasted FBI director James Comey for “jaw-dropping” double standards on Monday after claims that he had sought to withhold evidence of Russian support for Donald Trump for fear of influencing next week’s US election.

In a sharp escalation of their unprecedented war of words with federal law enforcement authorities, Ms Clinton’s key aides contrasted this apparent caution with Mr Comey’s controversial decision to release new details of its investigation into Ms Clinton’s private email server to lawmakers on Friday.

http://iti.ms/2eux2Eo

4. Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding ‘questioned over alleged sexual offences’

Ulster and Ireland rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding were two of three men arrested and questioned in Northern Ireland over alleged sexual offences, according to the BBC.

The offences were reported to have taken place on June 28th at a south Belfast property. The men have since been released from custody and a file will be prepared for the Public Prosecution Service, according to the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

http://iti.ms/2dXCbso

5. Fianna Fáil TDs divided over party’s position on water charges

Fianna Fáil TDs are unable to agree on whether the party’s policy is to suspend or abolish water charges.

The Irish Times has spoken to a number of TDs who have divergent views on what the party’s stance is. The party’s housing spokesman Barry Cowen is currently holding consultations with individual TDs and Senators on the issue.

Mr Cowen said the aim was to ensure members were fully aware of the policy and to assess any concerns.

http://iti.ms/2euz5bC

And finally. . . Fintan O’Toole: Why social partnership needs to be revived

“The Garda and teachers’ industrial actions are telling us something: we need a social contract in which workers can see a bigger picture, a set of collective benefits that make it worth their while to moderate individual demands.”

http://iti.ms/2dXDasR