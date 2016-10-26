Five things you need to know today

1. No referendum on Eighth Amendment until 2018 at earliest

A possible referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment cannot be held until 2018 at the earliest under a compromise reached by the Government on Tuesday.

Fine Gael and the Independent Alliance secured agreement on how to vote on a Bill, which is seeking to hold a referendum to remove the equal right to life of the mother and the unborn from the Constitution.

The deal struck by the two sides ensures the Bill proposed by the Anti-Austerity Alliance-People before Profit TDs does not progress to second stage due to the work of the Citizens’ Assembly

2. Garda set to be offered new pay deal by Government

The Government is preparing to make a revised offer to An Garda Síochána to provide increased earnings over and above earlier proposals which are now at the centre of an industrial dispute.

It is understood the new terms will be an improvement on a deal offered to, but rejected by, rank-and-file gardaí a number of weeks ago.

Sources stressed last night that any revised offer will remain within the parameters of the Lansdowne Road public service pay agreement.

3. Brexit: Secret recording reveals May wanted UK to lead in Europe

A recording of remarks made by Theresa May to Goldman Sachs, leaked to the Guardian, reveals she had numerous concerns about Britain leaving the EU.

It contrasts with her nuanced public speeches, which dismayed remain campaigners before the vote in June.

Speaking at the bank in London on May 26th, the-then home secretary appeared to go further than her public remarks to explain more clearly the economic benefits of staying in the EU. She told staff it was time the UK took a lead in Europe, and that she hoped voters would look to the future rather than the past.

4. Trump says Clinton will cause ‘World War Three’ with Syria plans

US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Democrat Hillary Clinton’s plan for Syria would “lead to World War Three,” because of the potential for conflict with military forces from nuclear-armed Russia.

In an interview focused largely on foreign policy, Mr Trump said defeating Islamic State is a higher priority than persuading Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to step down, playing down a long-held goal of US policy.

“You’re going to end up in World War Three over Syria if we listen to Hillary Clinton, ” Mr Trump said.

5. Jervis Centre to get new flagship in first big shake-up in 20 yearsDublin’s Jervis Shopping Centre is to get its first major shake-up in 20 years with plans by the UK’s Arcadia Group to replace its five fashion shops with a new flagship Topshop-Topman store.

The rearrangement has been facilitated by the group’s decision to avail of a 20-year break option in its lease to launch the new store next summer to replace its current lineup of Wallace, Miss Selfridge, Burton, Topman and Topshop.

