Five things you need to know today

1. Tax evaders given six months to pay up ahead of crackdown

Tax evaders with offshore income and assets have been put on notice to pay any outstanding liabilities before the Revenue Commissioners make greater use of internationally available information to launch a planned crackdown next year.

http://iti.ms/2ezPgFv

2. Thousands pay their respects to ‘true legend’ Anthony Foley

Thousands of people attended the reposing of former Shannon, Munster and Ireland rugby player Anthony Foley in his home village of Killaloe, Co Clare, yesterday.

http://iti.ms/2emAKmO

3. Obama condemns Trump’s remarks about rejecting result

Donald Trump has said he would “totally accept” the result of the US presidential election – “if I win” – mocking his critics who condemned his refusal in Wednesday night’s final debate to concede defeat if he lost.

http://iti.ms/2ezMeRM

4. Hundreds of schools ‘may not reopen’ after mid-term break

Hundreds of secondary schools are unlikely to reopen following the mid-term break unless a teachers’ dispute is resolved, school managers have warned.

http://iti.ms/2emDAIm

5. Falling Garda Reserve numbers limit scope for ‘strike’ cover

Numbers in the Garda Reserve have fallen by a third and are now below 800 members, limiting the scope for the part-time force to assist when most full-time Garda members withdraw their service next month.

http://iti.ms/2ezMnVm

And finally. . . Brown Thomas reveals Christmas window displays 64 days before Christmas

“Halloween is still some way off, but already it is the season to be jolly – at least in the Brown Thomas Dublin department store, which takes the wrapping off its Christmas windows on Friday afternoon, a full two weeks earlier than last year,” writes Conor Pope.

http://iti.ms/2emDSPz