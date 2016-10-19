Five things you need to know today

1. Doctors latest group to threaten strike over pay claim

With thousands of gardaí and teachers preparing to stage work stoppages, doctors are the latest group to warn of strike action as pressure on the Government over public service pay reaches crisis levels.

The Government insisted yesterday, however, there could be no special deals outside of the framework of the Lansdowne Road pay agreement, which had been backed by the vast majority of State employees.

2. Britain in breach of Belfast Agreement duties, says FF

Nobody in Government has warned the British authorities that they are in breach of their international obligations in relation to the Belfast Agreement, the Dáil has heard.

Fianna Fáil justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan said Ireland did not amend Articles Two and Three of the Constitution to allow “some ambiguous unknown British Bill of Rights” replace the European Convention on Human Rights Act as it operates in Northern Ireland.

3. Donald Trump hoping to halt slide in final presidential debate

Donald Trump will have one of his last major opportunities to halt Hillary Clinton’s campaign momentum when the two candidates go head-to-head in the final presidential debate in Las Vegas on Thursday morning (Irish time).

Less than three weeks from polling day, Mrs Clinton goes into the third debate with a seven-point lead over her Republican opponent, according to a national average compiled by Real Clear Politics.

4. TUI must cross ASTI picket lines in order to be paid

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland is expected to advise members that they will have to cross picket lines put in place by the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland if they want to be paid.

The TUI’s executive committee is due to meet on Friday to provide guidance to members on how to respond to industrial action being taken by its sister union.

5. Department opposed minimum wage rise for care staff

The Department of Health urged the Government not to increase the minimum wage for social care staff who sleep over in residential childcare and intellectual disability centres.

A memo sent in response to the proposed increased minimum wage advised against increasing the rate for “sleepover hours”.

This applies to more than 4,000 staff working in residential and respite facilities who provide a service over 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

And finally. . . Gordon D’Arcy: Axel taught a new generation the Munster way

“Anthony Foley and a couple of other names we all know well were responsible for creating the Munster culture. These men were responsible for building a club that won two European titles and will endure the testing times thrown at them by the professional era.

But with Anthony’s tragic passing Munster have lost a piece of themselves they can never replace.”

