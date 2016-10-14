Five things you need to know today

1. Goal to close US offices as inquiry into agency ongoing

The aid agency Goal is to close its offices in the United States as it attempts to contain the fallout from a US investigation into its operation in Syria, The Irish Times has learned.

Goal informed staff this week that it was terminating the contracts of 10 employees at Goal USA, including the head of the US-registered entity Mark Bartolini, with effect from today. It is understood that two staff members will remain in New York to manage the wind-down of the office.

http://iti.ms/2eetA1y

2. Dress code for TDs and Senators back on Dáil agenda

The Oireachtas committee on procedures and privileges is to consider implementing a dress code for TDs and Senators.

The committee met on Wednesday evening and considered several complaints from members of the public on the attire of parliamentarians.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl said he believed a code should have been implemented in 2011.

http://iti.ms/2e2jNy1

3. Project Eagle: PAC evidence contradicts Frank Daly testimony

Nama chairman Frank Daly may face further questions after a witness at a Dáil committee looking into the agency’s €1.6 billion sale of its Northern Ireland loans contradicted some of his evidence yesterday.

A report by Comptroller & Auditor General Séamus McCarthy says the sale of the loans known as Project Eagle to US company Cerberus could have cost the taxpayer €220 million.

http://iti.ms/2e2jOSz

4. Donald Trump hits back at media over groping allegations

Donald Trump has escalated his attacks on the US media, fighting against a series of reports of sexual-misconduct accusations by several women.

Facing mounting allegations that threaten to derail his presidential campaign, the Republican candidate declared war on the media, pitching his defence in a fight for “the survival of our nation” in the election.

http://iti.ms/2eetffg

5. Ancient human remains found in Cavan Burren Park

Human remains dating back 4,500 years have been discovered by a local historian in Blacklion, Co Cavan after they were unearthed by a badger.

The bones were found near one of the many ancient burial sites located at the Cavan Burren Park by historian Séamus Ó hUltacháin, as well as archaeologists Sam Moore from IT Sligo, Vicki Cummings of the University of Central Lancaster and Colin Richards of the University of Manchester.

http://iti.ms/2e2jYtb

And finally. . . Gerry Thornley: It’s baby steps to begin with for Irish provinces

Time was when nothing whetted the appetite quite like the return of what we knew and loved as the Heineken Cup.

In its stead, the European Champions Cup returns for its third instalment since the damaging rift that spawned the tournament’s re-structuring, with little evidence so far that its rebranding, re-formating, relocation to a Swiss outpost in Neuchâtel, and its carved up satellite television coverage, has delivered better tournaments.

http://iti.ms/2e2lxaf