Five things you need to know today

1. Trump says he ‘brilliantly’ used US tax laws to his advantage

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said on Monday he “brilliantly used” US tax rules to his advantage.

He said he used it to try to limit the amount he paid in taxes, arguing it helped him survive a difficult period in the real estate market.

“I was able to use the tax laws of this country and my business acumen to dig out of the real estate mess ... when few others were able to do what I did,” Trump told a crowd in Pueblo, Colorado.

2. Government to seek special status for North after Brexit

The Government will seek a “legal recognition of the unique status of the North and the circumstances on the island” as part of the arrangements when Britain leaves the European Union.

Speaking to The Irish Times yesterday, Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan gave the clearest signal yet that the Government is seeking a special status for Northern Ireland as a solution to the threat of a hard border on the island.

Today the Government will decide to set up an “All-Island Civic Dialogue”, to be held in Dublin on November 2nd, which will involve political parties, civic organisations, trade unions, business groups and non-governmental organisations from North and South.

3. HSE says reforms to key areas of primary care system are needed

The Health Service Executive has said there are more than a dozen areas within the country’s primary care services that require further development and reform. It said that greater clarity was needed in relation to access to services and eligibility for access, for example, to aids and appliances which were at present based on qualification criteria for medical cards in many parts of the country.

The HSE also said that “inconsistent coverage” by GP out-of-hours services represented “a significant deficit that can lead to inappropriate attendance at hospital emergency departments”.

4. Pay commission will consider value of public sector pensions

The forthcoming commission on public sector pay will consider the value of public servants’ pensions as part of their remuneration, compared to those available in the private sector.

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe will bring a memo to Government seeking authorisation to set up the commission. It is likely to be established before the end of the year and will be asked to report by the middle of next year.

Its report will compare pay and conditions between the public and private sector, and also between public servants in Ireland and other countries.

5. Cabinet approval sought to make forced marriage a crime

Conducting a forced marriage is to become a criminal offence under proposals to be brought to Cabinet today by Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald.

Forced marriages are not currently crimes in themselves, even though consent on both sides is needed for a marriage to be recognised in court.

The Minister for Justice will today seek Cabinet approval to include the new measures in the draft of the Domestic Violence Bill.

