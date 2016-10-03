Five things you need to know today

1. One in five civil servants paid lump sums of over €100,000

More than 500 senior civil servants have received retirement lump sums in exc ess of €100,000 in the past three years.

In 2013-2015, more than 3,000 civil servants retired. As well as a guaranteed pension of half of final salary for retirees with full service (40 years), civil servants receive a lump sum of 150 per cent of their final salary. This is tax-free up to €200,000.

Last year some 20 per cent, or one in five, of all retirees from the Civil Service received lump sums of over €100,000.

2. Brexit: UK to insist on control over EU immigration

Theresa May has made clear that the UK will insist on controlling immigration from the European Union after Brexit, even if that means leaving the European single market.

The prime minister told the Conservative party conference in Birmingham she will invoke article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty before the end of next March, triggering the start of up to two years of formal withdrawal negotiations.

Ms May promised to introduce a Great Repeal Bill next year, repealing the 1972 European Communities Act and transposing all EU laws into British law. Although the Bill will be presented to parliament before next summer, it will not take effect until after the UK has left the EU.

3. Kim Kardashian held at gunpoint in Paris hotel

Kim Kardashian has been held up at gunpoint in a Paris hotel room by masked men dressed as police officers who reportedly stole jewellery worth several million dollars.

Her spokeswoman said the reality TV star “is badly shaken but physically unharmed” after her ordeal on Sunday night, but offered no other details.

A Paris police official confirmed there was a robbery involving Kardashian, and that an investigation was under way.

4. Rory McIlroy insists there will be no ‘retaliation’ from fans in Paris

Rory McIlroy insists there will be no “retaliation” from home fans in 2018 when Europe attempt to regain the Ryder Cup which was lost in emphatic fashion at Hazeltine.

The United States won the biennial contest for the first time since 2008 with a 17-11 victory in front of raucous crowds in Minnesota, Davis Love’s side inflicting Europe’s heaviest defeat for 35 years.

McIlroy bore the brunt of the heckling over the first two days of competition and ultimately asked for one man who shouted vulgar abuse to be ejected, with Ryder Cup officials saying on Sunday that any disruptive fans would be made to leave.

5. Opinion: Rochford showed his inexperience with Hennelly call in All-Ireland final

Character and resilience is what won this All-Ireland for Dublin, and for that both the players and management deserve total credit.

There’s no doubt they’re the best team in the country, with talent and depth to spare, yet at the same time Mayo are left wondering what might have been.

Because Mayo did, on the day, have the beating of Dublin.

Starting Robert Hennelly in goal instead of David Clarke is obviously a big talking point.

Going back to my time, you want the goalkeeper to be confident, assured, and that comes from being familiar with your full-back line.

It’s one thing to look good down in Castlebar when there’s no pressure on. It’s a different story inside the cauldron of Croke Park on All-Ireland final day.

So I wouldn’t blame Robert Hennelly. I would finger the blame squarely at the Mayo management.

It was a huge call for Stephen Rochford, and I don’t think a more experienced manager would have made it. There was too much riding on it, too much risk involved.

