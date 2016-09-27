Five things you need to know today

1. Trump and Clinton clash in ferocious first debate

Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton clashed repeatedly in a ferocious and highly contentious first debate in the US presidential election campaign.

The candidates locked horns in the much-anticipated encounter at Hofstra University in New York over the economy, his failure to release his tax releases and the Islamic State.

http://iti.ms/2dfZoVP

2. Farm children less likely to suffer asthma and allergies

Children who grow up on farms are less likely to develop allergic diseases as adults, according to new research.

The study also showed that living on a farm in early childhood is linked to stronger lungs in women.

http://iti.ms/2dvvTNs

3. Proposal to tackle revenge porn by Law Reform Commission

New criminal offencesoutlawing the posting online of intimate images without a person’s consent have been proposed by the Law Reform Commission.

One would deal with so- called revenge porn, or the intentional posting of intimate images online without a person’s consent, often after a relationship has broken down.

http://iti.ms/2dvvU3M

4. Bulk of Apple’s profits belong in US, says OECD tax chief

The bulk of profits attributable to Apple’s Irish operations belong in the US, the OECD’s tax chief has said.

Pascal Saint-Amans was responding to a question during a visit to Dublin about the European Commission’s recent tax ruling in relation to Apple, which said the Irish Revenue should bill two of the tech giant’s Irish entities €13 billion in back taxes.

http://iti.ms/2dvugzn

5. No new judges until law on appointments passes, says Ross

No more judges will be appointed until the judicial appointments Bill has been passed, Minister for Transport Shane Ross has said.

The Minister made the reform of judicial appointments a key element of the Independent Alliance agenda going into Government. He said new judges will have to be appointed under the promised legislation and that the old system was “an outlet for political patronage”.

http://iti.ms/2dvw3Em

And finally... Gerry Thornley: All Blacks are the best and getting better

“Looming large and very darkly on Ireland’s horizon are perhaps the greatest rugby team ever. That’s all. Cometh November 5th in Soldier Field in Chicago, Ireland will be facing not only the back-to-back world champions, but quite possibly a team which by then will have accumulated a record 18 successive Test wins, thereby eclipsing the 17-match winning streak they share with South Africa.”

http://iti.ms/2dg0PDE