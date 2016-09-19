Five things you need to know today

1. Hundreds with genetic conditions denied treatment abroad

Hundreds of families with inherited conditions who have been waiting up to two years for an appointment at the State’s main genetics centre are being deprived of their entitlement to treatment abroad.

Two UK clinics have offered to help clear the huge backlog at the clinical genetics service in Our Lady’s Hospital in Crumlin, Dublin, according to documentation seen by The Irish Times.

http://iti.ms/2cSb2WE

2. Irish universities face further drop in international rankings

Irish universities are bracing themselves for further falls in international rankings this week, with the publication of the influential Times Higher Education university rankings on Wednesday.

Both UCD and Trinity College are fearful of slipping outside the elite top 200, with Trinity facing the additional challenge of potentially being overtaken by UCD as Ireland’s leading university.

http://iti.ms/2cSaMHh

3. All-Ireland final replay will bring more bedlam and brilliance

Nobody knows anything. Under a mutinous blanket of city sky, tens of thousands of Dubliners and the legion of Mayo’s ever-faithful fled to the streets, glad it had ended.

The people were drained, bruised, confused and spooked; who knows how the footballers felt. Now, they have to go through it all over again.

http://iti.ms/2d9IV2W

4. Nama claims it was ‘unaware’ of Cushnahan’s Pimco link

Nama has said its former Northern Ireland adviser Frank Cushnahan did not declare to the agency that he expected to be employed by a US investment fund which was a bidder for the controversial Project Eagle portfolio.

Nama yesterday said it was unaware of Mr Cushnahan’s “understanding” that he could be “appointed to an executive role with appropriate remuneration” by the fund, Pimco, after the purchase of the Project Eagle loan book which involved Northern Ireland loans.

http://iti.ms/2cSc0C5

5. New York police search for motive behind Manhattan blast

New York police continued to search for clues on Sunday that might lead them to the bomber behind a blast that injured 29 in the city’s bustling Chelsea neighbourhood on Saturday night.

Investigators examined the scene of the explosion in Manhattan in or near a skip as well as a second unexploded bomb found four blocks away that appeared to be a home-made pressure-cooker device wired to what looked like a mobile phone.

http://iti.ms/2cSccBr

And finally. . . Una Mullally: Why must parents put pictures of their kids on Facebook?

“One thing that older people love saying about younger people is that they are ‘entitled’. Entitled to this and entitled to that. With their Skeptas and their intersectionality and their triggering and their smashed avocados. Entitled.

What young people and children are entitled to is privacy. That’s something an Austrian family learned recently when their 18-year-old daughter decided to sue them for invading her privacy and embarrassing her by posting almost 500 pictures of her as a child on Facebook.”

http://iti.ms/2d9JrxL