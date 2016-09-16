Five things you need to know today

1 Dublin Bus strikes

Up to 400,000 commuters in the capital will face disruption on Friday morning as Dublin Bus services remain at a standstill amid strike action by drivers.

AA Roadwatch has advised motorists to allow extra time for journeys as previous strike action has led to heavy congestion. On Friday morning, it said traffic in Dublin was “very busy” on most routes.

Due to a dispute over pay, trade unions representing the drivers have planned two or three 24-hour strikes each week until the end of October

http://iti.ms/2d2Dl2a

2. Opposition wants Nama inquiry to be expanded

Opposition leaders are to seek a broad inquiry into the operations of Nama, extending beyond the sale of its Northern Ireland loans, though this is likely to be resisted by the Government.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny met leaders of Opposition groups at Government Buildings yesterday and quickly agreed that a statutory inquiry should be set up into Project Eagle, the controversial sale of Nama’s Northern Ireland loan book.

http://iti.ms/2cKhiQl

3. Plan for subsidising childcare under review

A radical new system of subsidised childcare that would mean the State pays a portion of a family’s bills directly to childcare providers is under consideration for next month’s budget.

The means-tested scheme is expected to be rolled out over a number of years, starting next September. It will begin by covering lower-income families which in some cases could see almost all of their childcare costs covered.

http://iti.ms/2d2Coa8

4. Gerry Adams says Sinn Féin has plan for his departure

Gerry Adams has said he now knows when he will stand aside as leader of Sinn Féin. And the Louth TD revealed yesterday the party has a plan in place for his departure.

Speaking at Sinn Féin’s away day in Co Meath, the party president also hinted he would like to see a woman at the helm of the party’s leadership.

http://iti.ms/2cKhbE4

5. Irish education spending low by OECD standards

State spending on Irish students fell during the recession and is now lower than most countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a new report has found.

Compared with other countries, Ireland invests less in early childhood education. Teachers eventually earn more but work longer hours, the report said.

http://iti.ms/2cKcKcF

And finally. . . Nama’s attack on the C&AG may backfire

“The bullish attack which the National Asset Management Agency has mounted on the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General in the last 48 hours raises issues about Nama’s transparency and parliamentary accountability well beyond those relating to Project Eagle,” writes Noel Whelan. “In order to defend itself Nama has destroyed the one shield it has against allegations that it answers to no one.”

http://iti.ms/2d2Dbb0