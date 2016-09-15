Five things you need to know today

1. Dublin Bus services suspended as second two-day strike begins

Up to 400,000 people will have their travel plans disrupted on Thursday and Friday as Dublin Bus services come to standstill amid strike action by drivers.

Buses stopped at 9pm on Wednesday night ahead of the 48-hour stoppage by drivers at the company in a dispute over pay.

2. House rents nationwide rise almost 10% in a year

The cost of renting a home countrywide jumped by almost 10 per cent in the 12 months to the end of July with rents in Dublin reaching record levels.

The average monthly cost of renting in Dublin at the end of the second quarter of the year was €113 higher than 12 months earlier.

3. Two inquiries into Nama’s Project Eagle deal to be set up

Two separate inquiries into Nama are in preparation after the State’s spending watchdog found shortcomings in the sale of its Northern loan book.

The Comptroller and Auditor General said the sale led to probable losses of more than €200 million to the State.

4. Apple tax deal: Controversial ruling backed by MEPs

Ireland’s political isolation over the Apple ruling was laid bare on Wednesday as MEPs overwhelmingly backed the EU’s finding that the State had offered illegal state aid to the US multinational.

In a highly-charged, though sparsely attended, debate at the European Parliament, MEPs from across the political spectrum lined up to congratulate EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager on her decision against Ireland.

5. Austrian teen sues parents over embarrassing Facebook photos

Before you post those holiday pictures on Facebook, you might first want to get your little darlings’ permission.

An 18-year-old Austrian woman is reportedly suing her parents for posting almost 500 pictures of her online without her agreement, many of which she found embarrassing.

And finally. . . Police forces coming together very bad news for Kinahans

“Clearly under pressure after a period of sustained gun violence on the streets of Ireland, spilling over in Spain, police officers from both jurisdictions were out in force yesterday,” writes Conor Lally.

“But unlike the co-ordinated raids against the Kinahan drugs gang witnessed on Irish and Spanish soil in recent years, this time Garda members were visible on the ground in Spain.”

