Five things you need to know today

1. Unrest grows on Fine Gael backbench over leadership

Enda Kenny is prepared to fight any moves to remove him as Fine Gael leader as a growing number of backbenchers and Ministers say his position must be clarified sooner rather than later.

A group of backbenchers are contemplating tabling a motion after the budget, although it is acknowledged that Mr Kenny would likely win. None of the main leadership contenders are likely to back any such motion and supporters of the Taoiseach do not believe a motion will be tabled, with many TDs angry that the question of his leadership has been raised once more.

http://iti.ms/2cWGwZj

2. More than 60,000 students to get Junior Cert results

More than 60,000 students will recieve their Junior Cert results today, with the overall numbers sitting the exam up 1.2 per cent on last year.

Over three-quarters of candidates taking Junior Cert higher maths achieved As, Bs or Cs, according to data from the State Examinations Commission.

The results show an improvement in the subject at higher level but ordinary level maths results disimproved on 2014.

Results in ordinary level English were down for the third year running while French continued to be the dominant foreign language of choice with 31,600 students sitting it.

http://iti.ms/2cDzDyi

Images of the Day Selected by Deputy Picture Editor Alan Betson

3. Motor insurers to be quizzed on suspected competition breaches

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has issued summonses to motor insurance providers compelling them to give evidence on suspected breaches of competition law.

As part of an investigation the commission is looking at whether insurers have openly signalled upcoming premiums rises to each other.

The commission’s move comes amid growing anger over price rises by insurers. The cost of motor insurance is reported to have climbed 70 per cent over the last three years.

http://iti.ms/2cWGJLP

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Gardaí dig Kerry site for man feared murdered 25 years ago

Gardaí have begun excavating a site in south Kerry for a missing English man feared abducted and murdered 25 years ago after receiving information from a new witness that he noticed what appeared like a grave in the area.

The excavation for the remains of father-of-four Charles Brooke Pickard (then 43) at a site at Derrennageeha, near the remote Ballaghisheen Pass, 24km northeast of Waterville, began yesterday morning, and will continue for at least a week.

http://iti.ms/2cDz5bK

5. Dublin Bus services to come to a halt at 9pm

Dublin Bus services will terminate at 9pm tonight in advance of planned strike action by staff on Thursday and Friday.

The planned 48-hour work stoppage now seems certain to go ahead with no indication of any intervention planned aimed at resolving the pay dispute.Further strikes are planned for Friday and Saturday of next week, September 23rd and 24th.

http://iti.ms/2cWJLzG

And finally. . . What have the British ever done for us? Quite a lot as it turns out, writes Hugh Linehan.

http://iti.ms/2cDAgaY