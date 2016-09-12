Five things you need to know today

1. Fianna Fáil proposes permanent end to water charges

Fianna Fáil has proposed that the water system be paid for through general taxation and that the principle of charging for usage should be abolished for good.

It marks a move away from its previous position that charges should only be suspended, as it argued in its negotiations with Fine Gael earlier this year to facilitate a minority government led by Enda Kenny.

http://iti.ms/2cPAdXg

2. M50 and Port tunnel users face toll hikes after EU court opinion

There’s bad news for users of the M50 and Dublin Port Tunnel as they face the possibility of toll increases of up to 60 cent after the European Court of Justice said the State must impose VAT on tolls levied on State-owned motorways.

The imposition of the 23 per cent VAT rate on existing M50 toll rates would see the fee for a driver with a tag account rise from €2.10 to €2.50, while a driver with a video account would see their €2.60 charge rise to €3.20 per journey.

http://iti.ms/2cxloLm

3. Hillary Clinton cancels California visit after pneumonia diagnosis

Following Hillary Clinton’s abrupt departure from a September 11th commemoration service after her doctor said she became overheated and dehydrated, Mrs Clinton has now cancelled a campaign trip to California because of her pneumonia diagnosis.

She had planned to be in California on Monday and Tuesday for fundraising and an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Her campaign team is still evaluating her schedule for the rest of the week.

http://iti.ms/2cPAKbO

4. EU military proposal poses a challenge for Ireland

Ireland’s relationship with the European Union is facing a fresh challenge with EU leaders consider increasing security and defence co-operation.

Among the main proposals under consideration is a “permanent structured co-operation” mechanism which would encourage like-minded countries to pool military and defence capabilities.

Ireland has traditionally been staunchly opposed to the concept of enhanced EU military co-operation, though it does partake in a number of common security and defence policy missions.

http://iti.ms/2cxmsPq

5. Brexit threatens ‘thousands of food and drink jobs’

Food and Drink Industry Ireland (FDII), which is affiliated to employers’ group Ibec, has published a new report outlining the competitive pressures facing Ireland’s largest indigenous sector since the Brexit referendum outcome.It said it was “crucial that Irish firms don’t lose out” as a result of decisions by UK buyers to review their supply chains in light of the vote and the subsequent fall in the value of sterling.

The currency’s tumble has the effect of making euro-denominated costs less competitive for British businesses, and the UK is the Irish food and drink industry’s largest trading partner.

http://iti.ms/2cPCou1

And finally: A post-Brexit poll shows racism is not affecting the Irish in Britain

Denis Staunton reports from London where a YouGov poll before the referendum found that Ireland was joint second with Canada, and just behind the United States, as the preferred source of immigrants for British people.

Some Irish people say they feel less comfortable living in Britain since the referendum but the fact that they are no longer popular targets for xenophobic hatred reflects a dramatic change in British attitudes in recent decades.

http://iti.ms/2cxoGhD