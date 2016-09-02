Five things you need to know today

1. Deadlock in Cabinet over response to €13bn Apple tax ruling

Fine Gael and Independent members of the Government failed to reach agreement last night on a response to the €13 billion Apple tax ruling before today’s Cabinet meeting.

Last night’s talks followed a public clash between Apple chief executive Tim Cook and EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager over the motivations for the EU investigation into Apple, and its finding that Apple’s effective tax rate in the EU in 2014 was 0.005 per cent.

The five Independent Alliance TDs who support the Government, as well as Independent Minister Katherine Zappone were still involved in talks last night in an effort to find an agreed collective position with Fine Gael.

http://iti.ms/2c6bDn6

2. Your complete guide to the Electric Picnic

Electric Picnic starts today, and we’ve got stage times, weather, the bests acts to see, traffic information and everything else you need to enjoy the weekend. Be the guy that helps everyone out by bringing this handy guide.

Irish Times Page 1 Photo of the Day Page 1 Photo: Charlie Duggan (15 months) on Pearse Street in Kilkenny before Sunday’s All-Ireland hurling final between Kilkenny and Tipperary. Full coverage: irishtimes.com/sport � Photo: Dylan Vaughan A photo posted by The Irish Times (@irishtimesnews) on Sep 2, 2016 at 12:40am PDT

http://iti.ms/2cisS2d

3. Media reporting of Hawe murder-suicide ‘concerning’

The media’s reporting of the murder-suicide that claimed the lives of the Hawe family has been worrying and the authorities need to review all similar cases over the last decade to gain better understanding, the National Suicide Research Foundation has said.

Prof Ella Arensman, the foundation’s director of research, said it was only when a 10-year in-depth study was carried out that Ireland would begin to tackle the murder-suicide phenomenon. “We must go back through the cases and do a proper systematic investigation,” she said. “I don’t think anybody is helped by more reporting,” she said of the Hawe family murder-suicide.

http://iti.ms/2c6bNuI

4. Hardiman threatened to resign over judges’ pay referendum

Former Supreme Court judge the late Adrian Hardiman threatened to resign if the 2011 referendum on cutting judges’ pay was passed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judge’s intention to take such a drastic move was made known to ministers in the months before the referendum, but it was decided nevertheless to go ahead with the poll, according to The Supreme Court, a new book by former legal affairs correspondent with The Irish Times Ruadhán Mac Cormaic.

http://iti.ms/2cirZXj

5. French will convict Ian Bailey of murder, says lawyer

Ian Bailey will be convicted of the voluntary homicide of Sophie Toscan du Plantier and sentenced to 30 years in prison, his lawyer in France, Dominique Tricaud, has predicted.

In July, Judge Nathalie Turquey issued a European arrest warrant for Bailey in connection with the killing of Toscan du Plantier in west Cork during the night of December 22nd-23rd, 1996.

http://iti.ms/2cirSel