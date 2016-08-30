Five things you need to know today

Gene Wilder dies aged 83

Hollywood comic actor Gene Wilder has died of complications from Alzheimer’s disease at the age of 83. Wilder had worked only erratically since the death of his wife Gilda Radner, also a gifted comic actor, of cancer in 1989.

http://iti.ms/2bWr0OW

Deaths at Cavan home

Earlier yesterday morning were called to a house in Co Cavan where the bodies of Alan and Clodagh Hawe and their children Niall (11), Ryan (6) and Liam (13) were found in what is being treated as a murder-suicide.

Assistant Garda Commissioner John O’Driscoll described the scene as “a grim discovery”. The alarm was raised at about 10.45am when someone, believed to be a relative, called to the house and became suspicious.

http://iti.ms/2bWrjcF

Apple to owe ‘billions’ to State

The European Commission will today find that Apple owes the Irish State “billions of euro” in back taxes when it rules that the technology giant’s tax arrangements in Ireland constituted a form of illegal state aid.

http://iti.ms/2c6CbCp

Bus strikes

Hundreds of thousands of Dublin Bus passengers are facing six days of disruption in September with staff set to stage a series of strikes. Trade unions will today serve formal notice on the company of the planned stoppages, with the dispute believed to involve up to three strikes of 48-hours duration each next month.

http://iti.ms/2bWqY9Q

‘Suicide attack’ at Chinese embassy in Kyrgyzstan

A car exploded near the Chinese embassy in Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday, killing its driver and wounding three people, the healthcare ministry said. More to follow on this story.

http://iti.ms/2c6BGZ6

And finally. . . Much to love about Perth but family draws Irish emigrants home: During a recent visit to Australia, The Irish Times held a focus group in Perth to explore how Irish people who had moved there in the last decade feel about life in the most isolated city in the world, versus what they expect it would be like in Ireland if they were to move home.

http://iti.ms/2c6E81N