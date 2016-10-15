Five things you need to know this Saturday

Fancy a job?

The Government is planning to hire parents to try to keep hundreds of schools open in the face of a wave of industrial action by the country’s biggest secondary teachers’ union.

The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland announced details of seven days of strike action – beginning on October 27th through to December – which will close two out of three secondary schools.The strike days include Thursday, October 27th; Tuesday, November 8th; Wednesday, November 16th; Thursday, November 24th; Tuesday, November 29th, Tuesday, December 6th and Wednesday, December 7th.

Another abortion debate

The Citizens’ Assembly will meet for the first time at Dublin Castle on Saturday afternoon. It will be launched by the Taoiseach Enda Kenny. The Assembly, made up of 99 people selected by pollsters Red C, will discuss a possible change to the legal ban on abortion and will be chaired by the Supreme Court judge Mary Laffoy.

T’ra Chuck

The Coronation Street and Last of the Summer Wine star Hilda Ogden in the soap, had just turned 90 earlier this week.

Her family was hoping to celebrate her birthday this week but, sadly, did not get the chance, Alexander’s niece Sonia Hearld told the Guardian.

“She was a great person and she will be missed,” Hearld said on Friday night.

More Trump allegations

Two more women came forward on Friday with allegations that Donald Trump had groped them, including a contestant on his reality show The Apprentice, as the Republican presidential candidate said accusations of sexual misconduct against him were part of a plot to discredit him a month ahead of the election.

Another day, another pay rise

Permanent TSB has paid increases to a majority of its staff even though members of the Unite union have rejected a proposal on pay and performance recommended by the Labour Court.

It is understood that Siptu members in the bank yesterday accepted the Labour Court recommendations. Staff represented by Mandate had already agreed to the proposals.

