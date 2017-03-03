Five males held over alleged sexual assault on 17-year-old girl

Five young men have been arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a 17-year-old girl in the midlands.

The alleged assault took place on December 27th, 2016 after the girl was offered a lift home.

The five suspects, aged between 17 and 20 years of age, were arrested on Wednesday March 1st in connection with the incident and taken to a Garda station for questioning.

They were later released without charge. A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The investigation began after the girl made a complaint to gardaí. She alleged she was assaulted after being driven to another location away from her home.

Gardaí are not disclosing the whereabouts of the alleged assault to protect the identity of the victim.