Five collie-cross pups dumped in coal bag in Waterford

Five collie-cross puppies were discovered dumped in a coal bag in a wooded area of Woodstown, Co Waterford, on Friday.

The discovery was made by a member of the public who investigated the contents of the coal bag after hearing a faint cry.

The woman who made the discovery was said to be shocked to find five puppies inside and contacted the nearby Waterford SPCA for help.

The puppies, aged less than five weeks, were vet checked and are currently being looked after by a fosterer.

ISPCA inspector Alice Lacey said: “It is shocking how anyone could just abandon such young helpless puppies, far too young to be separated from their mother, and just left to fend for themselves.

“I find it impossible to understand why anyone could do such a thing.”

The ISPCA is appealing to members of the public who may have information on the origin of the puppies to contact the Waterford SPCA or the ISPCA National Animal Cruelty Helpline in confidence on 1890 515 515.