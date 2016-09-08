Fisherman who died in Galway Bay named

The Marine Casualty Investigation Board (MCIB) is expected to initiate an inquiry into the death of a fisherman in Galway Bay this week.

The fisherman has been named as Patsy Kelly (68) of Ballinacourty near Clarenbridge, Co Galway.

Mr Kelly had set out to recover shellfish pots in his 6m vessel on Wednesday. The alarm was raised when his boat was found empty and with its engine running south of Tawin Island near Oranmore.

After an extensive search co-ordinated by Valentia Coastguard radio station, Mr Kelly was found in the water a mile west of Blackrock by the RNLI Aran lifeboat. He was wearing a lifejacket and was showing signs of life, and cardiopulmonary resuscitation was administered.

He was rushed to University Hospital Galway by ambulance but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The MCIB is making further inquiries, and will then determine whether to initiate a formal investigation or not.