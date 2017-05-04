Firefighters continue to battle gorse fire in Co Sligo

Fire fighters in Co Sligo continued to battle a large gorse fire overnight and were protecting nearby homes from the blaze.

Emergency Services attended the fire at Killery, Ballintogher yesterday and some roads were closed in the area.

Sligo County Council said on Thursday a Coast Guard helicopter was assisting in controlling the spread of the fire.

The R287 Dromahair Road remains closed between Holy Well and Ballintogher.

Further updates are expected later on Thursday.