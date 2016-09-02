Firefighter attacked while attending fire in Co Sligo

A firefighter who was injured during an attack on a fire tender in Co Sligo on Thursday night is “thankfully ok,” according to the Assistant Chief Fire Officer with Sligo Fire Brigade, Tom O’Boyle.

Speaking on local radio station Ocean FM Mr O’Boyle explained that the fire brigade had responded to a call on Connaughton Road in Sligo at 7.50 on Thursday evening.

“Two appliances attended at the scene in a car park where there was a caravan on fire. It was well alight when we arrived.

“An incident occurred and a fire fighter was taken to hospital, thankfully he’s ok. The fire was extinguished and Gardaí are carrying out an investigation.”

He said that as far as they were aware the caravan was unoccupied at the time of the fire. The fire fighter was taken to Sligo General Hospital and was later discharged.

Gardaí confirmed they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire which destroyed the caravan.

Investigating gardaí examined the scene, taking away some items in plastic bags.

It’s not known how the fire started.

The local authority car park, on Connaughton Road, has been occupied for years by the members of the one family who have been living in a number of caravans.

None of the family was injured in yesterday evening’s blaze.

A man was taken from the scene by gardaí because of disorderly behaviour.

There have been 22 Fire Service call-outs to the Connaughton Road Car Park in Sligo since January 2009.

And there have been three recorded incidents of physical assault on fire service personnel at the car park during this period.

The figures were confirmed to Ocean FM by Sligo County Council.