Fire guts asbestos-roofed warehouse in Arklow

Businesses in Arklow, Co Wicklow, were closed and households warned to close windows as a fire destroyed an asbestos-roofed packaging warehouse in the harbour area on Monday.

Flames were seen emerging from the building which contained cardboard packaging for dog food, before noon. Locals said the fire burst through a corrugated asbestos roof while similar material erupted from the sides of the building.

The warehouse was built around a former dock where the Asgard II was commissioned in 1981. It was a large warehouse and, according to witnesses, was close to full with cardboard packaging at the time of the fire.

Aerial images showing the aftermath of a fire that gutted a warehouse in Arklow today. More here https://t.co/HLCtRroGH8 #Arklow #Fire pic.twitter.com/8tsicDpX1F — SkycamIreland (@IrelandSkycam) December 12, 2016

Gunfire

Locals said the sounds of splintering panels on the building were like gunfire as flames reached towards the sky. Because of the presence of asbestos the gardaí erected a cordon around the area and locals were told to shut windows.

A number of businesses closed and the local scouts have been advised not to use their building again until a Health and Safety Authority investigation in the area is complete.

Gardaí said once the Health and Safety Authority investigation is complete a forensic examination will take place to establish the cause of the fire.

Arklow gardaí and the authority, as well as three units of the Co Wicklow Fire Brigade, attended the blaze throughout the day but locals said it was still burning at 6pm on Monday evening.