Fire brigade put out fire at south Dublin apartment

Dublin firefighters put out a fire in the early hours Tuesday morning at a South Dublin apartment.

Four local firefighter units from Dun Laoghaire and Donnybrook responded to an emergency call and arrived at the scene at around 4.30am.

The fire started in the ground floor apartment of Linden Court in Sallynoggin, fire tenders arrived on the scene shortly afterwards and stopped the blaze spreading to any neighbouring houses or buildings.

The fire was contained and extinguished in about thirty minutes, and there were no reported injuries.