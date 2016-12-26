Fire at 1820s Georgian house not malicious, gardaí believe

Gardaí believe a fire which badly damaged an elegant Georgian house on the outskirts of Cork city just days before Christmas was not started maliciously, but began accidentally.

Garda technical experts are still awaiting the go-ahead to enter the remains of Fort William House in Lotabeg, Tivoli, after it has been declared safe to carry out an examination.

Supt Mick Comyns said they are hopeful Garda technical experts will be able to establish the exact cause of the blaze at the house, which dates to 1820.

He said there was nothing to suggest the fire was started maliciously, as gardaí could find no sign of a forced entry or break-in when they arrived.

“The fire was well under way when the first gardaí arrived at the scene at around 4.30am on December 23rd but they were able to check all the doors and windows - and all were still intact.

“There was no sign of a forced entry or break-in at that stage so that is leading us to believe that the fire started accidentally, and we expect the technical examination will confirm that.”

Hours fighting blaze

Some 27 firefighters from Cork City Fire Brigade spent several hours bringing the blaze under control at the historic house on the grounds of Clayton Silver Springs Hotel in Tivoli.

The house had previously been used for conferences but more recently had been used for storage by Clayton Silver Springs Hotel, on the northeastern outskirts of Cork city.

Fort William is a listed Georgian building comprising two storeys over a basement and is one of several large early 19th century south-facing houses in the area overlooking the River Lee.

Fort William is the second historic house to be damaged by fire in Cork this year following a blaze in July which badly damaged Vernon Mount in Frankfield on the city’s southside.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gardaí had interviewed a number of juveniles in the company of their parents in relation to the fire at Vernon Mount and a file is currently being prepared on the matter for the DPP.