Finian McGrath calls for Independent to run for president

Independent members of the Dáil and Seanad should facilitate the entry of a strong nonparty candidate into the next presidential election, a member of the Independent Alliance has said.

Minister of Tate Finian McGrath said that while some of his colleagues would like to support current president Michael D Higgins for a second term, he favours a contest.

“I have fantastic time for Michael D and, this is not plamás – I like the guy. He has been an amazing president, but I’d like to see an election and there should be a few candidates and I’d love to see different candidates putting forward different views, and then I’d see who the best person is.”

Mr McGrath said it is “lazy politics” to allow Mr Higgins be returned without a contest.

“I don’t think it is good politics,” he said. “I personally think that there should be an election and I’d love to see a younger person coming on the pitch. You can take this much: if I have my way, there will be a credible Independent standing.”

Mr Higgins has yet to say if he will seek a second term of office once his current term ends in late 2018.

During the presidential election in 2011, Mr Higgins said he would only serve one term in Áras an Uachtaráin. But he has repeatedly declined to outline his intentions when asked in recent months.

A presidential candidate needs the support of 20 members of the Dáil or Seanad to get on the ballot paper.

Given the high number of Independents in the current Oireachtas, with 23 in the current Dáil alone, it is likely that an Independent could enter the next presidential election, if the current Dáil is still in place at the time.