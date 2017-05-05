Film fans expected to boost Skellig Michael visitor numbers

Skellig Michael off the Co Kerry coast is expected to be a huge tourist draw this season with film buffs making advance bookings after scenes for Star Wars film The Force Awakens were shot there.

Boatman Seanie Murphy said Skellig Michael has always been a big tourist attraction.

However, the Star Wars filming has added a whole new type of visitor. “Star Wars is a boost to the economy. We (the boatmen) are just one thread of it. We have all sorts of nationalities coming. We have a lot of Americans. There is a big American interest,” Mr Murphy said.

“Star Wars is a boost, but the launch of the Wild Atlantic Way has also helped. We have a lot of advance bookings this year.”

Prior to 2007, the Skellig Michael season ran from April 1st to October 20th, but the Office of Public Works (OPW) then decided to limit the season from mid-May to mid September, citing conservation reasons.

Mr Murphy insists the season is short enough for people trying to make a livelihood. He says the OPW has been “intransigent” in relation to the matter, depriving droves of Star Wars fans who would like to make the trip in April and October.

“We want the season to start in April and finish in October. The demand is there. But the OPW are intransigent on it. Fair enough they are the custodians of the island, but it is at a loss to the local economy of about two-and-a-half million euro.

“Think of all the business that not only we would have but all the B&Bs and tea rooms. There is a big interest in Skellig Michael,” he said.

More than 13,500 visited the Unesco World Heritage site last year, up on the 2015 figure of 12,560. Mr Murphy expects the numbers to be up again this year.

Skellig Michael was used as a set for Star Wars VII : The Force Awakens in 2014 and 2015. No location fee was charged.

The OPW has rejected calls to extend the season amid concern in relation to potential bad weather in October, as well as the need to protect the fragile site from too many visitors.

Last May the visiting season commenced a day later than planned due to a major rockfall at Skellig Michael.

Severe weather in recent years, which has affected growth on the slopes surrounding the island’s 6th-century monastic site, is believed to have contributed to the rockfall.

This year’s season is expected to get under way on May 14thThis year’s season is expected to get under way on May 14th.